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Theriva Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2026, 8:10 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOVX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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