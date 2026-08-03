Tetra Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $185.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.7 million.

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