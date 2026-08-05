Tennant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $324 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.