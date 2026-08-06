Teleflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $99.7 million. On…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $99.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $570.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.8 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.20 per share.

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