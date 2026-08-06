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TechTarget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 5:27 PM

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $116.1 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTGT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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