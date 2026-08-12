Techne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $54.6 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $54.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.9 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH

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