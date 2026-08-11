Tandy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENBROOK, Texas (AP) — BENBROOK, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Tuesday reported net income of $409,000…

BENBROOK, Texas (AP) — BENBROOK, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Tuesday reported net income of $409,000 in its second quarter.

The Benbrook, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $18 million in the period.

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