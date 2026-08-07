Take-Two: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Friday reported a loss of $34.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Friday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.39 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 55 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

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