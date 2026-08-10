Tactile Systems Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.8 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.5 million.

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