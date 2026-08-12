Sunshine Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Co. (SSMR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Co. (SSMR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Kellogg, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

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