Stratasys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.8 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 14 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSYS

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