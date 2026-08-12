Staar Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

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