Somnigroup International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $110.9 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $110.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

Somnigroup International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.15 per share.

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