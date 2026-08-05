Solventum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $92 million.…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagan, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.