SiTime: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $18.2…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The company posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITM

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