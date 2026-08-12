Similarweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $80.5 million to $82.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $314 million to $318 million.

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