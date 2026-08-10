Silvercorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $59.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period.

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