Sequans: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

The Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

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