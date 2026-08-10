Seadrill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Monday reported earnings of $29 million in its second quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Monday reported earnings of $29 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $449 million in the period.

Seadrill expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

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