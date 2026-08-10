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Seadrill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 1:56 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Monday reported earnings of $29 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $449 million in the period.

Seadrill expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDRL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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