ScanSource: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported net income of $25.6 million in…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported net income of $25.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $953.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.9 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

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