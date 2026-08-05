Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $401.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT

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