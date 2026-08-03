Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $54.1 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $935.5 million in the period.

Sally Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.04 to $2.08 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.73 billion.

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