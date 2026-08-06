Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.2 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.2 million in its second quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $712 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR

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