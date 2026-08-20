Ross Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $851.3 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.15 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $8.61 to $8.77 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST

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