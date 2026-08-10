Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123.2 million.…

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $123.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

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