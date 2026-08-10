Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $100.7 million in the period.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $500 million.

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