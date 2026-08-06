Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $462 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $7.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.51 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $6.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.71 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.