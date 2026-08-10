Rapid7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.78 to $1.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $837 million to $841 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPD

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