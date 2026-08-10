Rackspace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Monday reported a loss of $67.5 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Monday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $670.1 million in the period.

Rackspace expects full-year results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion.

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