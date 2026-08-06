QuinStreet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.2 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

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