Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Monday reported a loss of $155.3 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Monday reported a loss of $155.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $7.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 18 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Quantum Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $84 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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