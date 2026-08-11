Quantinuum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Quantinuum Inc, (QNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.4 million in…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Quantinuum Inc, (QNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.93. Losses, adjusted for one-time items, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The quantum computing hardware and software company posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

Quantinuum expects full-year revenue in the range of $28 million to $32 million.

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