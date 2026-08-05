Qiagen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103.4…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103.4 million.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $535 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

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