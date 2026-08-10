Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2 per share.

The company posted revenue of $98.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.4 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRPL

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