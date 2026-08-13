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Provectus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2026, 1:28 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $983,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVCT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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