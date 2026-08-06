Progyny: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 55 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $350.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.04 to $2.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion.

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