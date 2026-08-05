Primo Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $69.2 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $69.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMB

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