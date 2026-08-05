Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $202.3 million. The…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $202.3 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $6.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.96 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $865.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $863.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

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