PPL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million. The…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPL

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