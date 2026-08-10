Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $188.2 million…

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $188.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUG

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