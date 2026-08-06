Playtika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $731.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.4 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

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