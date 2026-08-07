Plains GP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $389 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $389 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 37 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $17.69 billion in the period.

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