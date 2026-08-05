Permian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $792.5 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $792.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PR

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