Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $162.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.03 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $359.3 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $17.9 billion to $18.1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $72.5 billion to $73 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

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