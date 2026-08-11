Peraso: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRSO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.