PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported earnings of $7.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

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