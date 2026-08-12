Pelagos Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Pelagos Insurance Capital Limit (PLGO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.4 million…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Pelagos Insurance Capital Limit (PLGO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.4 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $650 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $625.1 million.

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