Pediatrix Medical Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $487.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

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