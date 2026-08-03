Paymentus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $360.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $353 million to $363 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

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