Park Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Thursday reported a key measure…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Tysons, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $140 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 62 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $47 million, or 24 cents per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $680 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $663.5 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.90 to $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.